Professor Lenski's contrasting of the frequency versus importance of evolutionary changes is misconceived and his illustrations are inapt.

Mindless evolution works only in the short term. That is an insuperable problem for long-term Darwinian progress.

Frequency Versus Importance

[W]hen it comes to the power of natural selection, what is most frequent versus most important can be very different things. ...



Behe is right that mutations that break or blunt a gene can be adaptive. And he's right that, when such mutations are adaptive, they are easy to come by. But Behe is wrong when he implies these facts present a problem for evolutionary biology, because his thesis confuses frequencies over the short run with lasting impacts over the long haul of evolution.

Death by a Thousand Cuts

Thus any further potentially beneficial changes to come along must work with a degraded foundation.

No Such Thing as "Importance"

The Huge Degradative Advantage

Exponentially Worse

When responding to David Snoke and myself Michael Lynch wrote that, using the assumptions of his optimistic model, "adaptive multiresidue functions can evolve on time scales of a million years (or much less)." Okay, much less - let's say a hundred thousand years. But, as Richard Lenski's experimental work (described in Chapter 7) shows so clearly, beneficial-damaging mutations evolve on a time scale of weeks. That's at least a million times faster than the simplest mIC features evolving by the fastest route imagined. To put that in perspective, damaging mutations are like packages delivered cross-country by FedEx; mutations to construct mIC features are like packages delivered by turtles.



In the real world, any possibly-beneficial, degradative mutations will arrive rapidly, in force, to alleviate any selective pressure on an organism - æons before the first multi-residue feature even appears on the scene. (Figure 9-5) The result is that every degradative change and every damaging single-step mutation would be tested multiple times as a solution, or as part of a solution, to whatever selective pressure a species was facing, and, if helpful, would spread to fixation well before a beneficial multi-residue feature even showed up. Where Darwinian processes dominate, the biological landscape would be expected to be littered with broken-but-helpful genes, damaged-yet-beneficial systems, degraded-organisms-on-crutches, ages before any fancy machinery was even available. That's exactly what we saw in Chapter 7 with laboratory E. coli, natural Yersinia pestis, wild polar bears, tame dog breeds and all other organisms so far examined.

