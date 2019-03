© Reuters / Philippe Wojazer



© REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Clashes between Yellow Vest demonstrators and police broke out as rallies intensified on the 18th consecutive weekend of protests. President Emmanuel Macron's "grand debate" aimed at pacifying the protests ended on Friday.Saturday's rally saw thousands of people flooding the streets of downtown Paris, with many wearing black balaclavas and holding French flags.Violence erupted on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, where protesters congregated to take part in the weekly march which began in November. According to the Associated Press, Paris mobilized more police than in previous weeks in an attempt to stave off unrest. More than 100 demonstrators were arrested by Saturday evening."From 7,000 to 8,000 people are currently rallying in Paris, and out of them around 1,500 people are ultraviolent, and they have come to destroy and to attack," French Interior Minister Christophe Castaner told broadcaster BFMTV. The Interior Ministry later upped the turnout to 10,000 protesters in Paris and 14,500 nationwide.Riot police used water cannons and tear gas to disperse the crowd, some of whom were carrying firecrackers.The area around the iconic landmark was quickly enveloped in smoke. Some protesters tried to erect barricades to block streets around the Place Charles de Gaulle, prompting police to respond with crowd control measures.AP reported that at least one car was set ablaze by demonstrators. The demonstration broke out into a riot, with some protesters looting stores on Champs-Elysees, according to reports.Video taken at the scene shows cafes and shops with smashed windows and broken furniture, as police stand guard in the street.Hooligans torched Fouquet's, the swanky restaurant where former President Nicolas Sarkozy celebrated his 2007 election victory.A Ruptly producer filming the demonstration was injured by a projectile fired by police. Video footage shows the producer receiving first aid from Yellow Vest medics.The Ruptly reporter was covering the rallies near the Arc de Triomphe when he was hit by an unknown projectile. He didn't stop filming and his camera captured scenes of chaos as he made his way towards a group of paramedics.At least 60 people have been detained, but the figure is likely to grow as the day progresses.In a message posted online ahead of Saturday's protests, organizers said they wanted the day to serve as an "ultimatum" to "the government and the powerful."Macron expressed hope that a frank nationwide discussion of pressing issues would help alleviate growing political unrest. He has promised to increase the minimum wage but also warned that he will not back down on his pro-business reforms.As a result, Yellow Vest activists have criticized the "grand debate" as a mere PR campaign. "We don't care about the national debate because we know it won't change anything," a Yellow Vests campaigner told RT. Others said the whole approach is designed simply to placate popular anger.