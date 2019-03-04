Exports remain heavily weighted towards hydrocarbons, which totalled $260bn in December - more than half of Russia's exports, with minerals and base metals making up another $48.7bn from the total of $461bn.
Imports are half as much as Russia's exports, which has led to the record current account surplus in 2018. Imports are more evenly distributed but the top four items - machinery ($80.7bn), chemicals ($32.4bn), vehicles ($28.4bn), and base metals ($18.5bn) - accounting for 70% of the total imports to Russia.
The second factor driving down imports is Russia's increasing self-reliance in food production. Russia's imports of meat and meat products plummeted by almost 58% to 800,000 tonnes over the past four years since introduction of sanctions and counter-sanctions, Sergei Dankvert, director of the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Oversight, said in an interview with Rossiya 1 channel in February.
"We have interesting figures to share. Let's take the year of 2014. We imported almost 1.9 million tonnes of all types of meat and meat products then. Now let's have a look at the past year, and we see only 800,000 tonnes. We've replaced almost 1 million tonnes over the four years," he said. "If we look at milk and dairy products, we had 1.164 million tonnes (imported in 2014), and now we have only 790,000 tonnes," he said. He added that imports from Belarus amount to about 350,000 tonnes, and imports of dairy products and milk from all other countries amounts to about 450,000 tonnes. The reduction of imports happened simultaneously with an increase in domestic production, he added.
Country-wise, China has become the single most important partner, accounting for 12.4% ($60.6bn) of Russia's exports in December and 22% ($56.9bn) of its imports. European countries feature heavily as Russian export markets, but the US accounts for only 2.8% ($13.5bn) of Russia's exports, although it is the third most important source of imports, accounting for 5.3% ($13.9bn) of Russia's total imports in December.
Russian goods exports rose by 26% from the previous year. This reflects changes in both quantities and prices. Some of these may prove to be temporary. Energy prices are a major driver of fluctuations in Russia's case, Bank of Finland Institute for Economies in Transition (BOFIT) reports.
The EU accounted for 46% of Russian exports, while 12% went to China. Two-thirds of earnings from goods exports came from fossil fuels. The combination of a slight increase in oil and gas export volumes and higher world prices raised export earnings by a third. In addition to fossil fuels, there were also significant increases in exports of metals and grains. With the bumper crop of autumn 2017, 2018 wheat exports were up by a third from 2017. Russia produces about 10% of the world's wheat. In recent years, about half of Russia's wheat production has gone to exports.
The trend in exports last year was not reflected in imports. Russians spent only 5% more on imported goods in 2018 than in the previous year. Import growth was depressed by the ruble depreciation of more than 10% against the dollar and euro.
About 37% of Russia's goods imports last year came from the EU and 22% from China. While half of imports consisted of machinery, equipment and vehicles, growth in the category was modest. Pharmaceuticals and foodstuffs were also important import good categories.
Russia's spending on imports of goods and services in the second half of last year was unchanged from 2H17. For all of 2018, spending on imports was up by a few percent. The spending of Russian travellers abroad was up by about 10% for the year although the growth stopped in the fourth quarter. The overwhelming underlying factor was ruble depreciation. Total spending on imports of goods and services in the second half of last year roughly matched 2008 and 2010 levels.
The gap between export earnings and spending on imports widened in 2018 to produce a whopping current account surplus of about 7% of GDP - Russia's largest current account surplus since 2006.
The net capital outflow from the private sector increased substantially in 2018. The flow of direct investments from abroad into the Russian corporate sector (excluding banks) dried up almost entirely, while FDI outflows from Russia remained rather notable. Similar to 2017, banks' capital outflow abroad mostly arose from decreases in their foreign liabilities.
Trade turnover between Russia and China in January 2019 increased by 10.8% on an annualised basis to $9.2bn, China's General Administration of Customs said in a report issued on Thursday. China's exports to Russia grew by 11.5% in the first month of 2019 and exceeded $4.3bn. Russia's exports to China also increased by 10.2% to $4.89bn. In 2018 trade turnover between Russia and China increased by 27.1% on an annualised basis to $107bn. Russia and China are hoping to grow trade turnover from $100bn in 2018 to $200bn by 2020.