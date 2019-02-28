Meteorologist Mark Bloomer said this is way above the average, which is 81 inches for the end of February, and they're tracking a few storms this weekend and early next week.
The record snowfall was set in 2008 at 197.5 inches, Bloomer said.
The windchills and hours of snow drifts Tuesday night helped make the 8- to 10-foot snow walls in the parking lot of the Caribou National Weather Service headquarters, Bloomer said.
Drifts as high as 10 feet at NWS Caribou this morning! This is why many roads have become impassible in the area. #MEwx pic.twitter.com/tK85xisy3I— NWS Caribou (@NWSCaribou) February 27, 2019
A windstorm Tuesday also blew enough snow around that several roads were closed in Caribou while 4 more inches fell. Bloomer said as of Wednesday morning, many roads were still down to one lane.
Tweets from the National Weather Service said the coast is facing a much different winter, and Bloomer attributes it to the storm track, which is dumping snow up north but rain on beaches.
Bloomer said spring melt season is approaching, and they're watching ice jams and snowpacks closely to protect residents from heavy floods.
"It's usually in late March [or] early April that the snowpack begins to substantially melt and the rivers carry it down," Bloomer said. "[We're] always concerned about flooding during spring melt."
*Across the Pond* Meanwhile in Aroostook County, Maine. Photo: Colette Levesque Feeney pic.twitter.com/KVDPUUfMNS— severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 27, 2019