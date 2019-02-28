“Several office windows at NWS Caribou are covered in deep snow and drifts,” the National Weather service wrote. “This is a common view looking out windows in Northern Maine.”
Bostonians missing a lot of snow may need to plan a vacation to Caribou, Maine, where 147 inches have fallen so far this season, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Mark Bloomer said this is way above the average, which is 81 inches for the end of February, and they're tracking a few storms this weekend and early next week.

The record snowfall was set in 2008 at 197.5 inches, Bloomer said.

The windchills and hours of snow drifts Tuesday night helped make the 8- to 10-foot snow walls in the parking lot of the Caribou National Weather Service headquarters, Bloomer said.



A windstorm Tuesday also blew enough snow around that several roads were closed in Caribou while 4 more inches fell. Bloomer said as of Wednesday morning, many roads were still down to one lane.

Tweets from the National Weather Service said the coast is facing a much different winter, and Bloomer attributes it to the storm track, which is dumping snow up north but rain on beaches.

Bloomer said spring melt season is approaching, and they're watching ice jams and snowpacks closely to protect residents from heavy floods.

"It's usually in late March [or] early April that the snowpack begins to substantially melt and the rivers carry it down," Bloomer said. "[We're] always concerned about flooding during spring melt."