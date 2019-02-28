crop damage
Unseasonal rain and hailstorm destroyed crops in several parts of the State on Wednesday leaving farmers in distress.

Acres of vegetable crops have been damaged in some coastal parts of the State in districts of Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Khurda, Cuttack and some other areas like Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar which witnessed spells of thunderstorm and rain in last 24 hours.

Kharif crops and various types of vegetables like brinjal, pumpkin, chilies, cucumber been badly damaged due to heavy rainfall in Balasore, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj and Jajpur.

In Bhubaneswar and its nearby areas in Khurda, heavy thunderstorm with squally winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph lashed the city damaging trees, hoardings at some places.

As per forecast by the Regional Meteorological Centre, the State will continue to experience spells of unseasonal rain and thunderstorm for the next 12 hours. Thereafter, the weather is likely to remain dry.