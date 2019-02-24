Big time snow in Chania, Pelion, central Greece today, Feb 24! Report: Panagiwths Mrks / @MeteoGr pic.twitter.com/G2pnQuVQrk — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 24, 2019



Blizzard aftermath on Samotraki Island, Greece this morning, Feb 24! Report: Strati Vaikouzi via Forecast Weather Greece pic.twitter.com/5hdRXn5WkM — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 24, 2019



Blizzard conditions on Lemnos island, Aegean sea, Greece today, Feb 23! Report: Athanasios Lampridis pic.twitter.com/8EsqyRUVEW — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 23, 2019



Near-blizzard conditions on Samothrace Island, northern Aegean, Greece this morning, Feb 23. Report: Savvas Nomikos / Forecast Weather Greece pic.twitter.com/a6dOJlkuxi — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 23, 2019



So it begins! Fresh snow and near-blizzard conditions on Samothrace Island, northern Aegean, Greece this morning, Feb 23. Report: ΠΑΝΑΓΙΩΤΗΣ ΜΑΚΡΗΣ pic.twitter.com/qnNHQnFB5V — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 23, 2019



Deep winter conditions in Mytilene, Lesbos Island, Greece yesterday, Feb 23. Report: Meteo Hellas pic.twitter.com/byMBO2RTol — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 24, 2019



Big time snow on Falakro mountain, Macedonia, N Greece yesterday, Feb 23. Report via @MeteoplusRO pic.twitter.com/Dh8ScWv2ZL — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 24, 2019



Polar conditions on Lemnos Island, Greece today, Feb 23! Report: Λευτέρης Μπέσσας / @MeteoGr pic.twitter.com/QcW2b2pqcX — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 23, 2019



Windstorm in Epirus, W Greece today, Feb 23. Report: Epirus Post pic.twitter.com/u8PxyjmR3z — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) February 23, 2019



, have led to the cancellation of all scheduled ferry departures from the ports of Piraeus, Rafina and Lavrio on Saturday afternoon, as well as hydrofoil ferries to the Saronic Gulf ports. Also closed are the Rio-Antirrio, Kyllini-Kefallonia and Kyllini-Zakynthos ferry links.A scheduled journey from Volos to the Sporades islands in the Aegean was cancelled on Saturday and the Keramoti-Kavala-Thassos, Alexandroupolis-Samothrace ferry lines were closed.Passengers planning to travel by ferry on Saturday are advised to contact the local port authorities or travel agencies before setting off.where authorities have barred vehicles of more than 3.5 tonnes from using the Egnatia Highway between the Komotini junction and the Vafeika, Xanthi junctionin Rodopi and Xanthi. Large vehicles were diverted to the Komotini-Porto Lagos-Xanthi national roadMachinery obtained to keep roads clear, he said, had been forced to stop working by a blizzard that reduced visibility and made working dangerous. The island is still in a state of emergency following a recent extreme weather phenomenon.Authorities in Thessaloniki, meanwhile, are on standby and spreading salt and using snow ploughs to keep roads clear and deal with problems expected due to the snow that started falling in the area early on Saturday. Central Thessaloniki roads remained opened but problems were reported in the city's suburbs and some areas were without power in the morning.After problems earlier on Saturday, the city's bus company OASTh reported that all bus services were now running normally, though with some delay due to heavy traffic., though main roads remain open so far. Motorists using rural roads in those areas may need snow chains.Four flights scheduled to arrive at Thessaloniki's 'Macedonia' airport were cancelled on Saturday because they were unable to land due to strong winds and low visibility. These included three international flights - from Larnaca, Nuremberg and Berlin - and one from Athens. Due to the cancellation of the Athens-Thessaloniki flight, the return flight from Thessaloniki to Athens was also cancelled.Also cancelled were flights to Kalamata, Samos and Skyros that are carried out with small aircraft.Source: AMNA