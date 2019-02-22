Local media reported high water rescues after people were stranded in vehicles in Indiana and Alabama. Roads have been closed in parts of Georgia, Alabama and Kentucky after heavy rain caused surface flooding and some landslides.
A major landslide also occurred in Hawkins County, Tennessee, where one person died and another was injured, according to local media reports.
Rising rivers
The heavy rain also caused some rivers to rise, including the Sinking Creek near Lebanon, Tennessee, prompting local authorities to evacuate a nearby camp site.
#CONTINUING Residents at Timberline Campground in Lebanon, TN have been evacuated as Sinking Creek begins to rise pic.twitter.com/YA1VGmCSOU— Bethany Reese (@reese_bethany) February 20, 2019
As of 22 February, Big Nance Creek at Courtland in Alabama was above Major Flood stage (19 feet), standing at 19.55 feet and expected to rise to around 21 feet by 23 February.
Ohio and Mississippi Rivers
Meanwhile levels of the Ohio and Mississippi rivers are also high, mostly as a result of longer-term rainfall.
As of 22 February, the Ohio at Cairo, Illinois and the Mississippi at Osceola, Arkansa, were above Major Flood stage and expected to rise further over the next 24 hours at least.