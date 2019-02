© TDOT



Rising rivers

#CONTINUING Residents at Timberline Campground in Lebanon, TN have been evacuated as Sinking Creek begins to rise pic.twitter.com/YA1VGmCSOU — Bethany Reese (@reese_bethany) February 20, 2019



Ohio and Mississippi Rivers

Heavy rain in southern and midwestern states of the USA has caused several landslides and widespread surface flooding.Local media reported high water rescues after people were stranded in vehicles in Indiana and Alabama. Roads have been closed in parts of Georgia, Alabama and Kentucky after heavy rain caused surface flooding and some landslides.A major landslide also occurred in Hawkins County, Tennessee, where one person died and another was injured, according to local media reports. The heavy rain also caused some rivers to rise, including the Sinking Creek near Lebanon, Tennessee, prompting local authorities to evacuate a nearby camp site.As of 22 February, Big Nance Creek at Courtland in Alabama was above Major Flood stage (19 feet), standing at 19.55 feet andMeanwhile levels of the Ohio and Mississippi rivers are also