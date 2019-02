© Reuters



Amnesty International sayswhen dealing with the human rights violations committedduring the Euromaidan protests five years ago.Colm O Cuanachain, senior director at the office of the London-based group's secretary-general, made the comment on February 19, which marked the fifth anniversary of the protest movement's worst day of violence."Five years is a long time to wait when it comes to justice, and for most victims who suffered at the hands of Ukrainian police, justice is still not even in sight," he said during a trip to Kyiv.In February 2014, Moscow-friendly President Viktor Yanukovych was pushed from power following months of massive protests known as the Euromaidan and fled to Russia.More than 100 people were killed and 2,500 injured in clashes with security forces,The death toll, according to Ukrainian authorities.As of the end of 2018, the Ukrainian Prosecutor-General's Office had identified 441 suspects,, according to Amnesty.The rights watchdog said that the cases of 288 individuals had been sent to court, 52 of them resulting in court decisions.Out of 48 convictions,"Promises were made, strong words were said by the post-Yanukovych authorities, but time and facts speak volumes," Cuanachain said. "Until all those responsible, including those in command, are brought to account there can be no sense of justice."