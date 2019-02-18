The country is located in the so-called Ring of Fire where a large number of earthquakes and volcanic eruptions occur.The 6.4-magnitude quake was reported at around 14:35 GMT with the epicentre located 47 km from the city of Namatanai, New Ireland. There is no official information about any victims or damage caused by the earthquake at the moment.The report comes just a few months after another powerful quake struck 148 km (92 miles) south of the island of Rabaul.