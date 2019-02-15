Meteor of Doorbell Camera
Anchorage - An Anchorage man's doorbell camera captured what appears to be a meteor streaking across the sky Wednesday morning.

Kip Minnery, who lives in Turnagain, says he wishes he could have seen the event live himself, but thought it was cool that his security camera caught it as it happened.

A number of southcentral residents reported on social media seeing a bright light move across the sky Wednesday morning. People from Anchorage to Big Lake and Palmer reported seeing either a blue or green-looking light.

Those who saw it in person say they saw the meteor break up as it fell.

A "Fireball events" page by the American Meteor Society lists a sighting of the meteor at 7:43 a.m. Alaska Time Wednesday morning. Of those who reported the sighting there, two reported seeing it fragment, and one did not.

