A spate of anonymous bomb threats to institutions in Moscow has led to several evacuations, although no explosives have been found, Russian authorities say.The state TASS news agency quoted an unidentified law enforcement source as sayingAnonymous bomb threats have become a particular problem in Russia in recent years. On February 5, dozens of buildings in Moscow and the surrounding region, including the seat of the Moscow regon's government, were evacuated following threats that turned out to be hoaxes.In January, e-mailed bomb threats prompted evacuations in the Siberian regions of Kemerovo, Khakasia, Omsk, Novosibirsk, Irkutsk, Altai, and Krasnoyarsk.In late 2017, tens of thousands of people were evacuated from schools, shopping centers, theaters, government buildings, and other facilities across Russia amid a wave of anonymous telephone bomb threats.