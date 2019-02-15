Strange sounds - stock
On February 12, 2019, YouTube user 'Lisa Laaouina' posted video footage of strange noises she heard in the skies of Justice, Illinois on February 10th:

I shot this video off my camera on my phone on 02/10/2019 in Justice, Illinois and it was night time around 11pm ish. The noise was the strangest thing I've heard! The noise also lasted till about 9 am the next day! Did anyone else hear this, and what in the world could it be?