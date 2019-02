© Flickr/ Israel Defense Forces

Haifa-based nongovernmental organization Adalah on Sunday asked the Israeli Supreme Court to overturn the law protecting Israeli soldiers from having to pay civil damages when they negligently harm Gazans on the basis that all of Gaza is a war zone.In 2007, Israel declared Gaza "enemy territory." In 2012, Amendment No. 8 to Israel's Civil Wrongs Law made residents of an "enemy territory" ineligible to seek compensation from Israel for civil damages, Adalah notes. The rationale for the law, the Jerusalem Post reports, is that Hamas, the ruling party in Gaza, remains in a state of war with Israel.Adalah and Al Mezan argue that the 2012 amendment violates both Israeli and international law.The Jerusalem Post notes that the law does not protect IDF soldiers from prosecution for criminal violations. Those who suffer accidental injuries like Nabaheen's, incurred in the course of a military operation, are provided no avenues for compensation, however. And Adalah points out that in other cases, if Gazans wish to file a tort claim in Israel, "they must submit a notification with the Ministry of Defence within 60 days from the date of the incident. They must pay a court guarantee of thousands of US dollars. And they must give power of attorney to lawyers in Israel, in person, and obtain permits to give witness statements in court," a set of conditions virtually impossible to meet for Gazan residents, the majority of whom live in poverty and often lack access to basic utilities and medical services