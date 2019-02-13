A few days ago reports of a gray whale swimming at Altata Bay (North of Sinaloa) were reported. Unfortunately, on Sunday the whale was found dead.The whale displayed injuries on it's tail and dorsal fin, and according to marine life experts the injuries were consistent with a shark attack.Every winter, hundreds of Pacific gray whales return to their traditional breeding and birthing grounds around Mexico's Baja Peninsula. Their migration from Alaska's Bering Sea to the warm waters of Baja's Pacific lagoons is the longest mammal migration on Earth.Of the original three gray whale populations, one in the North Atlantic is extinct, one is critically endangered in the Western North Pacific (with as few as 150 individuals remaining), and one has recovered from very low levels in the Eastern North Pacific and was removed from the U.S. Endangered Species List in 1994.