The hunt is on for a meteor - and video footage showing its path - that was seen across Victoria on Friday and which could have landed east of the Grampians.Stawell resident Andrea Cooper told the Mail-TimesWhile the administrator of the facebook group Australian Meteor Reports, David Finlay, sought information from Grampians residents on what they saw and whether they heard a booming noise.This morning, Mr Finlay said they were still seeking footage, and that based on the information they had received until Saturday morning, they believed the meteor made it to ground somewhere east of the Grampians."We've got a couple of people who filmed it from Melbourne, but what we want is footage from people from across Victoria," he said.Mr Finlay, who lives in Kiama, New South Wales, said the meteor would have been visible from when it reached 90km above the earth's surface."The entire state of Victoria would have been able to see this object, so that's why rely so heavily on eyewitness reports from different areas.""We need to triangulate it with other footage so we can actually work out where this thing has come down.""Objects from outer space will start vaporising until they drop to about 30km in altitude. You could pick up a meteorite on the ground immediately after it landed next to you and not get burnt."In the Grampians, there is a lot of volcanic rock, but meteorites will be rounded off and look like they've been scorched on the outside by a blowtorch."Mr Finlay said the meteor could be worth money to its finder."In Victoria, the law allows you to keep them and sell them with Australia. They're usually around one-to-five dollars per gram. If it has gone through a house, that increases value of meteorite ten times. Even the hole in your roof is worth money: people could cut it out and sell it to researchers."Mr Finlay said researchers at Monash University in Melbourne and Curtin University in Western Australia have strong meteor research programs.