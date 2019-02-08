© Tim C

Several people reached out to 11 News Thursday night wondering what they spotted in the sky over Colorado Springs.Pictures flooded the newsroom of a winding smoke trail that appeared to be in front of the Rocky Mountains from viewers who were in Colorado Springs at the time. 11 News reached out to the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society for answers."It absolutely could be a bigger meteor trail," Public Relations Director for the Colorado Springs Astronomical Society George White explained over the phone. "The tiny ones leave specs of dust and you don't see anything."But this likely meteor trail wasn't tiny. Some 11 News viewers claim theyat about 6:11 on Thursday night."The bigger ones they call fireballs," White added.White can't confirm 100 percent this was a meteor trail without video evidence. However, based on the pictures provided by 11 News viewers"When the winds shift around it will look like what we're seeing in these pictures," White stated.