Sun dog over MN
© Liveleak/Newsflare
A sun dog was seen in a sunny field near Graceville, Minnesota yesterday (February 4) when the filmer noticed an upside-down rainbow forming above the solar phenomenon in this breathtaking clip.


The "rainbow" was caused by a circumzenithal arc, where ice crystals in the higher atmosphere refract sunlight depending on the angle of the sun, creating this bright and colorful bow in the sky.