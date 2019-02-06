© AP



Dozens of people are feared trapped under the rubble of an apartment block in Istanbul, Turkey. At least two people have died while seven injured people have been pulled from the wreckage.Emergency services were called to the scene of the collapse of the 7-storey building in the city's eastern Kartal district after 16:00 local time. Eyewitnesses told local news station NTV thatAt least two fatalities have been recorded. Seven people feared trapped have been rescued, according to Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya.Footage from the scene shows rescue workers frantically trying to clear the rubble to reach potential survivors. Tiles, concrete blocks and wooden beams can been seen tossed across the street. Hundreds of rescuers took part in the search effort.as the building crashes down in a pillar of smoke.Local official Zeki Dag told media that more than, and a further 15-20 employees worked in a textile factory located in the building's basement. He added that no one was in the workshop at the time of the collapse.Governor Yerlikaya said that a license to build a five-story block was granted in 1992, however,since then. He added that the basement factory was also operating without a business license.