A massive winter storm has pounded Japan's northern island of Hokkaido on Tuesday with authorities warning of high waves, blizzard conditions and traffic disruption.Some traffic accidents took place on Monday as a low pressure system brought heavy snow and blizzard conditions to the island, according to daily newspaper Hokkaido Shimbun.and 28 centimetres on the city of Bibai on Monday, the paper said.Source: Deutsche Presse Agentur