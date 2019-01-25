Mystery boom in KY
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a loud boom was heard by several people Tuesday night.

Officials say the boom was heard in Madison County and Rockcastle County as well.

They say they don't know what the noise was and that trying to figure it out will be like finding a needle in a haystack.

In a Facebook post, Jackson County 911 said "No it's not a 'conspiracy' and no we are not hiding anything."