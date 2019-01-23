Popocatepetl volcano

The Popocatepetl volcano registered a strong explosion Tuesday evening in the states of Puebla and Morelos, in central Mexico, according to Mexico's civil protection authority.

The explosion caused lava and ashes to spew, with a smoke plume almost two miles high emanating from the volcano's dome.

Authorities have asked locals to remain in their homes.

No initial reports of damages or injuries have been reported.


Scource: CNN