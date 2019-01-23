Roads turned white as a rare hailstorm hit the provincial capital and its surrounding areas on Tuesday night.While people watched thewith a pleasant surprise, motorists were seen rushing to cover as hailstones the size of small strawberries started meteoring down the sky.Besides Lahore, adjoining Sheikhupura and the M2 motorway near Kalar Kahar also received heavy hail.Dozens of vehicles were reported to have skidded off the road amid the slippery driving conditions.is a form of solid precipitation.It is distinct from ice pellets as hail consists of balls or irregular lumps of ice. Ice pellets fall generally in cold weather while hail growth is greatly inhibited during cold surface temperatures.The maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 15 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.