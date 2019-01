© Reuters/Sergio Flores

"The electorate in some places is putting more and progressives and self-described socialists in positions," Turchie told Carlson. "And, ironically, years ago - when I first got into the FBI - one of the missions of the FBI in its counterintelligence efforts was to try to keep these people out of office."

For liberals swept away by Russiagate mania, the FBI is worshipped as a fearless protector of democracy. According to a former FBI official, however,Terry Turchie, a former deputy assistant director of the FBI's Counterterrorism Division, appeared on Fox News host Tucker Carlson's program to discuss congressional investigations into Donald Trump's alleged ties to Russia. Criticizing the Democrat-controlled House for seizing on factually dubious news reports about Trump's alleged Kremlin collusion,The casual way in which Turchie admitted that thesparked a flurry of comments on social media. Some found deep irony in the fact that"Neoliberal centrist Democrats have portrayed the FBI as the Resistance, while its former leaders are openly boasting of how they waged counterintelligence campaigns against the left," journalist Ben Norton wrote.Others argued that the FBI's documented penchant forwas officially shuttered in 1971 in the wake of a Senate investigation into the scandalous operation.As Law & Crime noted , Turchie joined the FBI in 1976 and wasn't appointed deputy assistant director of the Counterterrorism Division until 2000.Under normal circumstances, Turchie's open admission about sabotaging progressives - long after the FBI promised to end the practice - would likely set off liberals' alarm bells.