© AFP



Huge hard rime atop of Kfardebian peak, 2465m ASL, Lebanon yesterday, Jan 18th - thanks to Elias Kamal Saadeh for the report! pic.twitter.com/FWWA5MalJi — severe-weather.EU (@severeweatherEU) January 19, 2019



At least four people have been killed in Lebanon, including a Syrian girl and her brother, after heavy rain and snow battered the country.Storm Miriam - also referred to by some Lebanese officials as Storm Tracy -One person was killed and 10 injured on Tuesday in a vehicle collision caused by poor visibility, the Daily Star said.The first storm had a devastating effect on more than 20,000 refugees living in tents in eastern Lebanon's Bekaa Valley and areas in the country's north, displacing many whose shelters were either flooded or destroyed by snow.Paul Donohoe of the International Rescue Committee visited the Bekaa Valley on Thursday after Miriam swept across Lebanon with strong winds, rain and snow."Last night's storm brought even more misery to many thousands of Syrian refugees living in makeshift camps across Lebanon. Many tents, already severely damaged by storm Norma, were full of holes and completely unable to cope with further extreme weather," Mr Donohoe told The National.Children walking around in ankle-high water had no way to protect themselves from the wet and cold. One family unable to afford firewood was burning discarded shoes to heat the stove," he said."For many Syrian refugees this has been the harshest winter they have faced since they found safety in Lebanon."On Wednesday, some refugee families in the Bekaa Valley were spotted repairing their tents in preparation for the storm.One group, tweeted Mr Donohoe, had to make do with lining the inside of their tent with peanut bags instead of the usual plastic covering as protection.On Tuesday, Lebanon's Internal Security Forces warned against walking or parking close to the sea, billboards and trees.Heavy waves damaged the corniche in the city of Tartous, while mid-term exams were postponed at Damascus University.Low visibility and high winds forced the Egyptian ports of Suez and Zeitiyat to close, as a huge dust storm turned the sky an eerie orange colour. The health ministry warned anyone with respiratory issues to stay at home.The ports reopened on Thursday as weather conditions improved and winds stabilised, the Red Sea Ports Authority said.