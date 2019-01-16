© Reuters/Peter Nicholls

Even after her historic Commons defeat over the Brexit deal, PM Theresa May is unlikely to be toppled in the upcoming no-confidence vote. That won't help alleviate the chaos her previous bad decisions have started.There will now be a special glass case in the political museum for May, who has just suffered - by some distance -Like the glass case in London's Natural History Museum marked "Dodo" it will contain an extinct entity, an ex-parrot, an ex-prime minister.that suffered by the first Labour PM Ramsay MacDonald - by 166 votes - before being brought down by the MI6 forgery known as the Zinoviev Letter in 1924. It is in the memorable words of a commentator atIn any normal polity, I would now be writing the political obituary of a prime minister who had already delivered her seals of office back to Her Majesty the Queen, who would now be testing the claims to office of a successor to Winston Churchill, Anthony Eden, Harold MacMillan, Alec Douglas-Home, Harold Wilson, Edward Heath, James Callaghan, Margaret Thatcher, John Major, Tony Blair, Gordon Brown, David Cameron and Theresa May - all PMs during Elizabeth II's long reign.On paper, the Conservative Party can do nothing to winkle the limpet Prime Minister May out of office. But as Bill Shankly, the famous manager of Liverpool Football Club, once opined when told that on paper he was sure of a victory one Saturday afternoon, "football isn't played on paper, it's played on grass."Whilst the failed vote of no confidence in the prime minister, tabled within her own party last December, on paper leaves her invulnerable to internal challenge for the rest of this year, my sense is that this part of the story isn't over yet.In the earlier part of Queen Elizabeth's reign, there were nothing as vulgar as votes as leadership elections inside the Tory party. Instead there was what was known as "the magic circle" - like the camel, difficult to define but easy to recognize - of the great and the good in the Conservative Party who would take "soundings" of course, but would essentially act as a sounding board which then visited the palace and informed the Queen of the name of the candidate they regarded as a "sound chap" worthy of Her Majesty's confidence. They were known (in those old-fashioned days) as "the men in grey suits."Whilst both the gender-balance and the wardrobes may have changed since,It's not necessary to hate the British Prime Minister to conclude that she cannot possibly be the right team captain to continue to lead the batting for Britain in these circumstances, not least that those circumstances are very largely of her own making.On the morning after the historic referendum victory to leave the EU,Not only was this approach refused,from an agent of the Kremlin to a friend of terrorism and extremism of all kinds. To say the least, it is difficult to row back from that now.Secondly, it was Theresa May herself who willfully threw away the parliamentary majority she had in the hope - having believed her own propaganda that Corbyn was an unpopular Russian stooge - of eviscerating the opposition Labour Party and winning a landslide.Mrs. May's necessary subsequent reliance on the pro-British northern Irish bloc of ten religious fundamentalists was always bound to founder on the rocks of Brexit, because the Republic of Ireland would henceforth become the border between the EU and British state. The irreconcilable demands of no "hard border" between Ireland north and south (mandatory under the Good Friday Agreement which brought about the end of Britain's War in Ireland) whilst drawing a necessary border between the EU 27 and the British state turned out to be just that - irreconcilable.But the division in the Conservative party goes much deeper than the Irish Question.(as are, in fact, the Labour Party - but that's for another time). The Conservatives are divided right down the middle between what ontologically can be described asfor whom their own country means little beyond being one of many profit-centres. They have moved beyond national boundaries. The problem for them is thatWhilst the pro-EU Conservatives may be many (including Mrs. May herself) in Parliament, amongst Conservative Party members and voters they are an all but eclipsed minority.Whilst it's unlikely that the government will be toppled today,It's equally unlikely that the EU can possibly concede anything like the negotiating territory required to close such a massive credibility gap as demonstrated in this historic parliamentary defeat, but in that caseIt's unlikely the government will table the necessary legislation required to delay that deadline, and still more unlikely that the government will legislate for a second referendum on the deal - for both steps would formally, organically, divide their party into two as last happened 150 years ago.And so a state of chaos exists this day in the once-United Kingdom. The old Queen has never seen anything like it.