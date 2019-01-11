© Mt. Hermon management



© Meir Yohl



Sea of Galilee water levels rise by almost 20cm and a meter of snow hits Mt. Hermon's lower parts as the storm system enters it final stage before tapering off over the weekend.As the storm system that hit Israel at the beginning of the week enters its final stage, the cold temperatures plummeted Wednesday to this winter's record low.and the water levels in the Sea of Galilee have risen by at least 19.5 cm over the past 48 hours, according to meteorological services.The waterline in Sea of Galilee currently stands at -214 below sea level and 1.10 meters (3.6 feet) below the lower red line (the intermediate warning signal indicating a crisis).The water level keeps rising due to the strong currents of the rivers flowing into the northern freshwater lake. In some areas of the Jordan River, the streams reached the speed of up to 100 cubic meters per second,Although precipitation over Israel is mostly concentrated over the northern parts of the country, intermittent rainfall is expected in central and southern Israel all throughout Wednesday, raising fears over possible floods in eastern and southern rivers.The southwest winds in the Mediterranean Sea will reach speeds of up to 50 kph (31 mph), while the height of the waves could reach of up to 5 meters (16 feet).Although the site is currently closed—due to foggy and misty conditions—its ski trail is expected to open its doors to skiers for the first time this winter over the coming weekend.