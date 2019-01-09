





© Bernd März



There has been a huge amount of snow falling across the northern European Alps over the past couple of weeks with resorts in Austria bearing the brunt of the storm. While there have been a few epic powder days in some resorts,, while Solden's upper slopes now have a base of over four metres after 70cms fell in the past few days.There are reports of some great powder skiing in the trees in the Salzburg and Arlberg regions but the avalanche danger in many Austrian resorts further north is very high, up at level 4, which is one below the maximum of five. Many resorts have closed the exposed, upper terrain with skiers advised to ski below the tree-line.but the same cannot be said for France and Italy as the Western Alps have recieved little or no snow.