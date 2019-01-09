We've been talking about big snowfalls in Whistler, California and Japan, but the seven-day totals in parts of Austria are really impressive - the resort of Tauplitz reporting over three metres (10 feet), while Solden's upper slopes now have a base of over four metres after 70cms fell in the past few days.
There are reports of some great powder skiing in the trees in the Salzburg and Arlberg regions but the avalanche danger in many Austrian resorts further north is very high, up at level 4, which is one below the maximum of five. Many resorts have closed the exposed, upper terrain with skiers advised to ski below the tree-line.
Thousands of people are snowed-in as a number of resorts and villages have been cut off with roads and train-lines closed due to snow or the risk of avalanche. The amount of snow on the upper slopes and fear of avalanches led to the entire resort of Hochkar, located in eastern Austria, being evacuated on Monday.
The consistent snowfalls continued this week with another 60 to 100cms expected for the northern alps of Austria from Tuesday through to Thursday evening. Parts of Switzerland, Germany and Czechoslavkia are also receiving big snowfalls but the same cannot be said for France and Italy as the Western Alps have recieved little or no snow.