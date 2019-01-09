© Johannes Plenio

Lightning strikes claimed 110 lives in Cambodia in 2018,, said Keo Vy, spokesman for the National Committee for Disaster Management." he told Xinhua. "Moreover, Cambodia had suffered more from the impact of tropical storms."The spokesman said the Southeast Asian nation had experienced the impact of 29 storms in 2018.Lightning occurs often during the annual rainy season from May to October, Keo Vy said, adding that to minimize the dangers of lightning, people should stay indoors when there is rain.In addition to the casualties from lightning strikes, flash floods that hit the kingdom between July and September last year had also killed 63 people, he said.