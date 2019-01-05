Normal life in Indian-controlled Kashmir was Saturday disrupted by heavy snowfall that lashed the region, officials said.Local government officials at mechanical engineering department said Srinagar city, the summer capital of Indian-controlled Kashmir, received around 12 inches of snow, disrupting traffic on roads and causing power outage."The accumulation of snow on the roads in Srinagar and elsewhere has disrupted the movement of vehicles in the city and on inter district roads," an official of mechanical engineering department said. "Our department has pressed in snow clearance machines to clear the roads and allow vehicles to ply on it smoothly."The plains and upper reaches of Indian-controlled Kashmir experienced heavy rains and snowfall. The snowfall and downpour started Friday afternoon and was going on until Saturday morning.Officials said heavy snowfall was reported along high altitude areas including famous tourist destination of Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Peer ki Gali on Mughal road area and other higher reaches.The region is currently reeling under 40-day cold harsh spell of winter (locally called Chillai Kalan). The period starts from Dec. 21 and lasts until Jan. 31. Rooftops, trees and fields in the region are completely draped with snow."Flights have been lined up at the tarmac and are waiting for the weather to improve," an official at the airport said. "Even the morning flights were cancelled due to snowfall and poor visibility. We have almost cleared the runway and if weather allows, we would definitely resume the flights in evening."The 294 km Srinagar-Jammu highway is the only road link connecting Muslim majority areas of the region to winter capital Jammu and Indian states.Authorities in wake of fresh snowfall have issued avalanche warning for people inhabiting upper reaches and areas close to the line-of-control (LoC).People in the snowbound areas are urged to take precautions and not to venture on steep slopes during the next 48 hours.Reports said the snowfall so far has claimed two lives. A 75-year-old woman died of cold while travelling amid snow at Sadna Top in Karnah, apparently due to cold. Another person was killed after falling from a rooftop while he was clearing snow in Plan area of Bandipora district.The meteorological officials said rain and snow are likely to continue for the next 48 hours in the region.