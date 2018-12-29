The Kurdish YPG militia on Friday called on Damascus to secure Manbij, located close to the border with Turkey. Ankara earlier said it plans to conduct an "anti-terrorist operation" around the city, with the YPG being the target.
In response, Damascus said its troops were already in the north and raised the flag in the "area of Manbij." In a statement from the general staff broadcast by the Syrian media, the top brass said their army was determined to "crush terrorism and defeat all invaders and occupiers" as well as to provide security for all Syrian citizens.
Skeptical over the statement from Damascus, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called the "flag-raising" a "psychological action." He, however, acknowledged that there would be no need for the Turkish Army op in Manbij if the Kurds pull out of the city.
Comment: With the potential loss of US support the Kurds are more than happy to have Syrian Army backing. According to a recent statement, the Kurds have stated "We invite the Syrian government forces, which are obliged to protect the same country, nation and borders, to assert control over the areas our forces have withdrawn from, in particularly Manbij, and to protect these areas against a Turkish invasion."
The agreement to move Syrian army units to Kurds-held territories in northern Syria will be spread to the east bank of the Euphrates, the Al-Mayadeen television news channel has quoted the spokeswoman for the Kurdish Autonomy Administration, Jeyhan Ahmed, as saying.
She said the Syrian Democratic Forces consisting mostly of Kurdish units, supported the idea of putting the city of Manbij, 85 kilometers north of Aleppo, under the control of government troops.
"We've been working together with Damascus on blocking Turkey's way," Ahmed said.
Meanwhile, Turkey-backed militants opposed to both the government and the Kurds said they were moving fighters towards Manbij and were prepared to start an operation there, if necessary.
Comment: After Damascus ordered its troop deployment US helicopters were also spotted over the city while Turkish forces moved into the area. And now AMN reports that Turkish-backed mercenaries are indeed gathering in preparation for an assault.
The source said that the Syrian Arab Army has deployed to the outskirts of Manbij, but they will remain outside the city until further notice.
Meanwhile, just north of Manbij, the Turkish-backed rebels of the Free Syrian Army (FSA) and Jaysh Al-Islam have amassed a large force and declared the start of their operation.
The two rebel groups have not launched any attack on Manbij and it is very unlikely that they will strike the city, given that the Syrian Arab Army and U.S. Coalition is present.
Damascus is trying to assert full control over Syrian territory, a goal that remains elusive despite significant progress over the year. Among the contested zones are the province of Idlib, some Kurdish-controlled areas and a region on the border with Jordan, where a US military outpost is located.
Manbij became the focus of tense war of words earlier this month, after Erdogan said he was prepared to order a new "anti-terrorist operation" targeting the Kurds. He said the move was necessary because the US failed to make the YPG remove their fighters from the area, despite promises to do so.
The US, a key ally of the Kurds for the past several years, has meanwhile decided to withdraw its troops from Kurd-controlled areas in Syria, including Manbij. The withdrawal promises to be a game-changer for Kurds, who relied on American backing for protection against Turkey, but it is also yet to happen.
Ankara has amassed a fighting force near its southern border over the past few weeks but stopped short of launching the promised offensive. Turkey sees all Kurdish militias as an extension of its domestic Kurdish insurgency and attacked them repeatedly in both Syria and Iraq.
The situation is to be discussed on Saturday by top Turkish and Russian officials at a meeting in Moscow. Russia, a backer of Damascus in its fight against jihadist groups, said the deployment in Manbij may be a good sign that stabilization of Syria is progressing. But a spokesman for the Kremlin indicated that the outcome would depend on how the talks in Moscow unfold.
Comment: The Kremlin has announced its support of the operation. TASS reports: And, while tensions mount, high-level talks have been scheduled for this weekend. The Kremlin will host talks between Russian and Turkish officials, while Egyptian and Kurdish delegations will visit Damascus.