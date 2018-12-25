© Getty Images/Denis Balibouse/Reuters/KJN



Iran's foreign minister tweeted an English language Christmas message, wishing 'peace and joy' in 2019. Christians are free to practice in the Islamic republic, but promoting conversions from Islam are illegal.He had to correct the number of the verse in the follow up tweet after followers pointed to the mistake."The angels said, 'Mary, God gives you good tidings of a Word from Him whose name is Messiah, Jesus, son of Mary; high honored shall he be in this world and the next, near stationed to God.'(QURAN 3:45) May the blessings of the birth of Jesus usher peace and joy to all in 2019," the tweet read.Local media outlets posted videos of Tehran's streets decorated for Christmas.Celebrating Christmas can lead to serious trouble in Muslim countries like Saudi Arabia, Somalia and Brunei. Riyadh faced ridicule online this year after it reminded the international community of its strict ban on Christmas tree imports and celebrations ahead of the holiday season, despite its much-touted liberal reforms and social changes.