© Darin Oswald



Investigation took a toll on police

and the rape and killing of minors. He also described the contents of the images police found on Faucher's cellphone, computer and Dropbox account: more than 2,500 files that were sexually exploitative or pornographic with young-looking subjects. The files were described by police as violent, disturbing and torturous, some involving children crying.

Faucher bragged to Bruno about how easy it had become to lie: "It felt good to lie for no good reason except to do it ... Most of the time, I just make a new reality and believe it as long as it suits me."



- Katy Moeller (@KatyMoeller) December 20, 2018

'It shakes the community'

© Darin Oswald



Charges against Faucher