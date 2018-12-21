Nurses are on top of the latest Gallup survey, with 84 percent viewing their profession as one with "very high" ethics.
Last sit members of Congress. Just 8 percent view them as highly ethical and 58 percent view as having "very low" ethics, the biggest percentage in the annual poll taken since 1976.
Below average are journalists - even lower than scandal-plagued Catholic priests. Some 33 percent of those polled said reporters are honest and have high ethics and 34 percent said the industry's ethics and honesty are low.
Gallup said that's a good thing and attributes that to a backlash by Democrats and independents to President Trump's criticism of his coverage.
"This year, positive assessments of journalists' ethical standards have rebounded, owed largely to shifting opinions of Democrats and independents, who may be reacting to President Donald Trump's repeated characterizations of the news media as 'the enemy of the people,'" said Gallup.
Comment: That's the power of propaganda for you.
"Democrats' very high/high rating of journalists' honesty has jumped 21 points since 2016 to 54 percent this year. For their part, political independents' views have shifted from a 42 percent low and a 20 percent high ethics rating to roughly one-third each now saying journalists have high, average and low ethics. At the same time, Republicans' views are essentially unchanged, with 61 percent now giving journalists low ethics ratings."