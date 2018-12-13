Puppet Masters
Theresa May to step down before 2022 election ahead of no-confidence vote - Update: May wins vote, Tories only care about keeping Corbyn out of office
The Guardian
Wed, 12 Dec 2018 19:29 UTC
The prime minister was addressing a packed meeting of the 1922 Committee of Tory backbenchers, shortly before colleagues began voting in a no-confidence ballot that will determine whether she can remain in her post.
MPs present said the prime minister made clear she would have liked to fight the next general election - to make up for the Conservatives' poor performance in 2017 - but signalled that she would step down before 2022.
However, when pressed by colleagues, MPs said she carefully avoided offering a specific date at which she would resign.
"She recognises a lot of people are not comfortable with her leading us into a future general election," said the May loyalist and Conservative party deputy chair James Cleverly, who emerged early from the meeting and spoke to reporters.
By promising to step down before the Conservatives next face the country, the prime minister was hoping to peel off MPs who fear she would be an electoral liability.
Some MPs who have expressed doubts about her Brexit deal said after the meeting they would support her.
George Freeman, a former May adviser who had urged her to promise to step down next year, said he would vote for her, as did the Harlow MP, Robert Halfon, who said the prime minister had promised to make social justice her first priority. "The country faces great uncertainty. Now is not the time to make it worse," Halfon tweeted.
The chief whip, Julian Smith, emerged from the meeting with May to the sound of loyal MPs banging on tables and walls, and said it had been "very positive".
However, the chair of the European Research Group of Brexiter backbenchers, Jacob Rees-Mogg, who has been calling for May to face a vote of no confidence for several weeks, claimed the prime minister had "hedged her bets" in the meeting.
"She said that in her heart she would like to fight the 2022 election, but that she recognised the party did not want her to, and therefore it was not her intention to," he said.
"But the word 'intention' is a classic politician's word, because intentions can change."
One cabinet minister emerged to say support for May in the committee room was "rock solid", though when asked what margin she needed to win by on Wednesday evening, he said: "One."
A former cabinet minister said some backers of the no-confidence vote appeared "queasy", adding: "They know they've put something out there and it's going to be shot down."
MPs also said May told them she was seeking legally binding changes to the Irish backstop, and hoped to win the DUP's support for her deal, after speaking to Arlene Foster and Nigel Dodds on Wednesday afternoon.
"The bottom line, certainly in the short term, is about delivering Brexit, about making sure we can get a good working relationship with the DUP, get this over the line," Cleverly said.
But after infuriating many in her own party, as well as Labour, by pulling the meaningful vote on Monday, May declined to say when it would now be held.
Earlier, a spokesman for May had dropped a heavy hint that she would signal an intention not to fight another general election, saying: "She does not believe that this vote, today, is about who leads the Conservative party into the next election - it is about whether it is sensible to change the leader at this point in the Brexit negotiations."
May cancelled a planned visit to Dublin on Wednesday afternoon, after emerging from Downing Street in the morning to say she would fight "with everything I've got" to win the vote.
If she wins, even by a single vote, Conservative party rules say she cannot face another no-confidence vote for 12 months. If she loses, she must resign, and cannot stand in a subsequent leadership contest.
Comment: Update (Dec. 13): Theres may won her no confidence vote, 200 to 117. With May having won her no confidence vote, the pretend Brexit caravan will trundle on for another few years until, they hope, something bigger happens to make people forget all about it.
British politicians are, by definition, consumed with their own image as "politicians". They are, for the most part, leeches on the body public. Overpaid and under worked puppets who exist to create the impression of representative democracy, when no such thing actually exists in the Western world today. They therefore need lots of raw material that allows them to give the impression to the public that they are needed/useful/actually doing anything meaningful/not a bunch of freeloaders. That raw material is 'politics', drama, stuff happening in society that needs 'strong and stable' leadership, apparently. Otherwise, the House of Commons would quickly start to look like the House of Lords.
In that respect, 'Brexit' was, is and will continue to be, a godsend for UK politicians. From the beginning, not ONE of them actually thought it was implementable, but why look a gift horse in the mouth? 2.5 years of incessant disingenuous punditry, speculation, hand-wringing and dire warnings, not to mention first time TV appearances for many that would never have otherwise gotten a look in.
And now? Theresa May and the establishment party lives to fight another day (or rather, another 2 years of the 'transition period' plus a hefty extension on that). Tonight's pathetic deliberations in the House of Commons resulted in her winning the no confidence vote for one reason only - the only thing the Conservative establishment cares about - keeping Jeremy Corbyn out of 10 Downing street.
Brexit my ass.
Will of the people? You're 'avin a bleedin' laf!