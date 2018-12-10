About the Author:



John Stossel is author of No They Can't! Why Government Fails - But Individuals Succeed.

This morning, Google told me that it would not allow my YouTube video Socialism Leads to Violence to be viewed by young people. It violates "community guidelines," said the company in a computer-generated email. Anti-capitalist bias? Or just an algorithm shielding children from disturbing violence in Venezuela? I don't know.The title "Creepy Line" refers to a comment by former Google chairman Eric Schmidt, who said when it comes to issues like privacy, Google policy "is to get right up to the creepy line but not cross it."Google's power comes from its dominant search engine."It is a company that has an agenda," the writer of The Creepy Line, Peter Schweizer, says in my latest video. "Their ability to manipulate the algorithm is something that they've demonstrated," says Schweizer, andBut that doesn't prove Google bias."But, they're not using unbiased algorithms to do things like search for unacceptable content,"in the documentary. "They're built specifically to filter out whatever's bad."Mark Zuckerberg testified thatHuman "content monitors" do some of that censoring, and some of them despise conservatives. A former Facebook employee reported that the(Google owns YouTube). "That's a real problem," says Peterson in The Creepy Line. "You come to rely on these things, and when the plug is pulled suddenly, that puts a big hole into your life."It does.My purpose in making the videos is to reach kids,. It's why I started StosselInTheClassroom.org, a nonprofit that provides videos, plus teachers' guides, free to teachers.We asked Google and Facebook to reply to accusations of censorship made by The Creepy Line and to. So far, they haven't replied to questions about bias, but did email us saying they will remove the age restriction on my video. Good.If social media companies do censor, what can be done about it? "Put them under the same shackles as other media companies," Schweizer told me.Shackles? But, that's not good.It's no accident that wonderful services like Google and Facebook (I do love them - despite what they may do to me) were developed in the parts of America farthest from Washington, D.C. It was allI assume government, as usual, should do nothing. Market competition may address the problem.But,