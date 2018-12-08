© Independent

A strange green light flashing across the sky has baffled local residents and led one expert to say he had seen nothing like it before.The video was shot in West Australia during an intense thunderstorm. As local resident Leigh Stevens looked on,"WTF is that," Stephens wrote. "Taken last night during electrical storm from our back yard."And experts agreed that the phenomenon was like nothing they had seen before, according to the West Australian, which reported on the strange video.Local residents commented on the video, insisting that they had also seen the phenomenon.Under the video, some speculated that it was the reflection of some sort of device on the ground, shining into the sky. That helped explain the noise that can be heard, they said, as well as the fact the light seems sometimes to distort into recognisable shapes.Others claimed it was an effect of the weather, with the light emerging as energy from the same electrical storm that can be seen flashing through the rest of the video.Yet more, of course, suggested that it might be proof of aliens. But there is no suggestion that the light was extraterrestrial in origin.