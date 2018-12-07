© Sputnik / Aleksey Filippov

"It's an arrogant, jingoist policy no one accepts. It already sparks rejection even amongst the US' closest allies. It has to end."

Washington's "revolting" policy of stretching its own criminal laws to other countries' territories has to end, Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said as Huawei's top executive faces extradition to the US.The minister's outrage follows the recent arrest of Huawei's chief financial officer, Meng Wanzhou in Vancouver, Canada.The businesswoman, who is also the daughter of the company's founder, was apprehended on Sunday at the request of the US, and is now facing extradition. The charges levied against Meng remain unknown, but it is believed they relate to possible violations of US sanctions placed on Iran.Talking to reporters at an OSCE event in Milan, Lavrov said that Washington's approach has no support in the world and alienates the US' own partners.Chinese diplomats protested Meng's arrest, saying that she didn't violate any US or Canadian laws.The Foreign Ministry's spokesperson, Geng Shuang, demanded that Washington and Ottawa clarify the reasons behind the executive's detention and "immediately" release her. Chinese officials also said that the arrest itself "seriously harmed the human rights of the victim."