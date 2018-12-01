© Agence France-Presse

DoD has literally been making up numbers in its annual financial reports to Congress

No Money shall be drawn from the Treasury, but in Consequence of Appropriations made by Law; and a regular Statement and Account of the Receipts and Expenditures of all public Money shall be published from time to time.

$6.5 trillion

The DoD's accounting practices appear to be an intentional effort to avoid accountability,

$21 trillion is roughly five times more than the entire federal government spends in a year.

Rumsfeld's exposé died quickly as, the following morning on September 11,

"We don't know how the Pentagon's money is being spent. We know what the total appropriated funding is for each year, but we don't know how much of that funding gets spent on the intended programs, what things actually cost, whether payments are going to the proper accounts. If this kind of stuff were happening in the private sector, people would be fired and prosecuted."

"Adjustments are made to the Army General Fund financial statement data...for various reasons such as correcting errors, reclassifying amounts and reconciling balances between systems.... For example, there was a net unsupported adjustment of $99.8 billion made to the $0.2 billion balance reported for Accounts Receivable."

