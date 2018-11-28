Twenty-two people were killed and 22 injured in a blast near a chemical plant in Zhangjiakou in Hebei province in North China on Wednesday.At 12:41 am, an explosion and fire erupted near a chemical plant in Qiaodong district of Zhangjiakou city, Zhangjiakou Daily said via WeChat.Police and firefighters at the scene said that the injured were rushed to hospital.Preliminary investigation showed that 38 trucks and 12 cars were engulfed in the accident.Rescue and search operations are underway and the cause of the explosion is still under investigation.Fu Jianhua, vice-minister of emergency management, has led a team to the site to guide relief work.