Apart from barter trade, Tehran and Baghdad are mulling the idea of using the Iraqi dinar for mutual transactions to reduce reliance on the US dollar amid banking problems Iran is facing due to US sanctions.The announcement comes two weeks after Washington brought into action the second round of anti-Iranian sanctions that target the country's oil, shipping, and financial sectors. The previous batch of penalties, which came into effect in August, hit cars, carpets, metals trading, as well as access to the US dollar.Apart from energy resources, Iranian exports to Iraq include livestock, food items, plastic products, construction materials and vehicles."The Iraqis need Iran's natural gas, electricity, food items and industrial materials," Masjedi said."If exports of these to Iraq are stopped, there will be problems not only for Iran but also for the Iraqis."Last week, Reuters reported that Baghdad had been looking for Washington's approval to import Iranian gas and energy supplies in exchange for food items.