American Orthodox priest Mark Tyson has told RT he quit the Patriarchate of Constantinople because he couldn't share a church with Ukrainian schismatics, who have blood on their hands and are driven by nationalism and not Christ.On October 11, the Constantinople Patriarchate, seen as the center of the Orthodox faith, agreed to recognize the Ukrainian Orthodox Church as independent from the Moscow Patriarchate. The church had been led by previously anathematized Patriarch Filaret."I certainly didn't want to concelebrate with the Ukrainian schismatics when there's blood on their hands," father Mark told RT, adding thatThe priest blasted Patriarch Filaret and his followers, who have the full backing of the Ukraine authorities, calling them "idolaters."Father Mark believes that Constantinople's decision to back the independence of the Ukrainian church went against the very foundations of the Orthodox faith.He recalled that Bartholomew was previously sending envoys to Patriarchates in other countries to learn their opinion on possible autocephaly (full control) for the Ukrainian church and "almost all of the responses were negative.""We are a conciliar church. We try to make decisions by consensus... Here, we see a unilateral decision being made. And I think it's a very dangerous precedent. And it's very worrisome,"Tyson said.Following Bartholomew's recognition of the Ukrainian church, the Russian Orthodox Church broke all ties with the See of Constantinople.This schism is "a big deal in America, Australia and Western Europe" because most of the worshipers there come from different countries and are used to living in pan-Orthodox communities, Father Mark said.Russian and Greek Orthodox priests often held services at each other's churches, but these "relations are now strained or even broken," bringing division among the faithful, he said.