A Scottsdale couple is scratching their heads aftermysterious objects fell from the sky and hit their cars early Friday morning.Randy and Mary Long were driving in separate vehicles south along Scottsdale Road near the Loop 101 around 6:15 a.m. FridayThe glass roof of his Mercedes shattered when the object hit it.The two say they were traveling about 100 yards apart, without any vehicles or pedestrians nearby. Scottsdale PD says they didn't receive any calls for potential rock-throwers either.Her Lexus faired a bit better, receiving only a chip in the windshield."We posted it on Facebook, and somebody mentions, who lives up north, that there's actually a meteor shower," Mary said.The effects of the Leonid Meteor Shower are being felt here in the Valley. However, Laurence Garvie at ASU's Center for Meteorite Studies says the meteor shower wouldn't be the cause.Though, there is still a chance the damage was caused by a galactic visitor."It's possible," Garvie said. "The chances are just minuscule."And whatever the object, Randy and Mary Long say they're just glad no one got hurt."Very grateful that the damage we have, insurance will take care of, and we're okay," Mary said.