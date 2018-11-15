© Yury Smityk/TASS

The press service of the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that no injuries or damages have been reportedAn earthquake of 6.5 magnitude was registered off the Kamchatka Peninsula on Thursday. Tremors were felt in four settlements in the Russian Far Eastern Kamchatka Region. The strongest tremors of 6 magnitude were felt in the settlement of Ust-Kamchatsk with a population of around 4,000 people, a representative of the local branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences' Geophysical Service told TASS."The earthquake struck at 9:21am local time [0:21am Moscow time]. Its magnitude stood at 6.5. Residents of Ust-Kamchatsk felt it the most with 6 magnitude. Residents of Kozyrevsk and Klyuchi felt tremors of 3 magnitude. In Petropavlovsk-Kamchatsky, tremors of 2 magnitude were registered," the spokesman said.The earthquake's epicenter lay to the south of Ust-Kamchatsk, in 78 and 36 kilometers from the coastline.The press service of the regional branch of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said that no injuries or damages have been reported.