Fire in the Sky
Two mystery 'explosions' heard across large parts of Doncaster, UK
Doncaster Free Press
Mon, 12 Nov 2018 09:43 UTC
People across town reported hearing two loud bangs with residents in Edenthorpe, Kirk Sandall and Barnby Dun among those hearing the noise between 5.30am and 6am.
On Facebook, Fiona Stocks wrote: "what the hell were those two explosion sounds just now? They were too loud for a firework surely."
Nicola Bloore said: "I heard them as well," and Hilary Clayton said: "We heard them as well couldn't make out what they were."
Sharon Williamson posted: "Same sounds I heard last week too at about 4.50."
Neil Drury said: "I heard it twice. Look through window nothing I can see."
Charlotte Howarth wrote: "About 5:30 I heard two very loud bangs just like fireworks. Luckily didn't wake my children up."
We have contacted both South Yorkshire Police and South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service for reports of any incidents in those areas last night.
It is not the first time mystery bangs have left people in Doncaster scratching their heads.
Last April, a loud bang was heard across large parts of Doncaster - with suggestions the noise had been heard as far afield as Worksop and Conisbrough.
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Fair and balanced? Fox News will support CNN's lawsuit against Trump admin regarding revocation of reporter Jim Acosta's press credentials
- Cold weather gives Texas earliest snowfall ever recorded - 7 inches in the Panhandle
- Two mystery 'explosions' heard across large parts of Doncaster, UK
- University of Toronto to ban smoking on campuses
- God save our regime! Theresa May wins cabinet backing for Brexit deal, but at what cost?
- Bolton's threat: The US will squeeze Iran with sanctions 'until the pips squeak'
- Trump berates May after her call to congratulate him on midterm results
- Turkey reveals Khashoggi 'murder kit' x-ray photos
- Why NATO is wasting money in preparation for a Russian attack on Norway
- Israeli DM Avigdor Lieberman resigns, slams Gaza ceasefire as 'capitulation to terror'
- Another resignation: Israeli Immigration Minister resigns soon after Lieberman
- Ramaphosa's slick trick: Land seizures in South Africa won't violate constitution - once it's changed
- 1.9 meters (over 6 feet) of snow forecast for the Atlas mountains in Morocco
- Labour MP claims Russian drove speeding car despite man being in Russia
- SOTT Focus: The crucifixion of Julian Assange
- Twitter rife with speculation and criticism after reports emerge of Melania clashing with WH staffer and Trump's chief of staff
- L'enfant terrible Macron taunts Trump on Armistice Day amid talk of empire and building EU army
- Left-wing groups organize protests after Oxford announces Steve Bannon will speak there
- Vigilante group recruits 550 people to counter rise in violent crime in UK's Birmingham
- Above or below? Aussie PM grilled on hot topic of the day: Proper placement of onions in sausage sandwiches
- God save our regime! Theresa May wins cabinet backing for Brexit deal, but at what cost?
- Bolton's threat: The US will squeeze Iran with sanctions 'until the pips squeak'
- Trump berates May after her call to congratulate him on midterm results
- Turkey reveals Khashoggi 'murder kit' x-ray photos
- Why NATO is wasting money in preparation for a Russian attack on Norway
- Israeli DM Avigdor Lieberman resigns, slams Gaza ceasefire as 'capitulation to terror'
- Another resignation: Israeli Immigration Minister resigns soon after Lieberman
- Ramaphosa's slick trick: Land seizures in South Africa won't violate constitution - once it's changed
- Labour MP claims Russian drove speeding car despite man being in Russia
- L'enfant terrible Macron taunts Trump on Armistice Day amid talk of empire and building EU army
- Psychopath Lieberman quits as 'Jewish ISIS' defense chief - says Israel truce with Hamas is 'capitulation to terror'
- Palestinians claim victory after failed Israeli operations in Gaza
- Ex-CIA officer Bob Baer: Washington has always turned a blind eye to Saudi atrocities like Khashoggi murder
- Finnish PM blames Russia for GPS glitches during NATO war games - UPDATE
- Cuba withdraws More Doctors program from Brazil after criticism from president-elect Jair Bolsonaro
- Post-bromance spat: Trump taunts Macron for country's losses to Germany in both World Wars, low approval ratings and wine policy
- Czech Republic joins list of countries rejecting UN migration accord
- May strong-arms cabinet in emergency meeting, this is the deal - now back me on Brexit
- Pence ready for all-out Cold War on China if Beijing refuses to bow to all US demands
- Best of the Web: Illusion of democracy? If US elections could change anything they wouldn't be held
- Fair and balanced? Fox News will support CNN's lawsuit against Trump admin regarding revocation of reporter Jim Acosta's press credentials
- University of Toronto to ban smoking on campuses
- SOTT Focus: The crucifixion of Julian Assange
- Twitter rife with speculation and criticism after reports emerge of Melania clashing with WH staffer and Trump's chief of staff
- Left-wing groups organize protests after Oxford announces Steve Bannon will speak there
- Vigilante group recruits 550 people to counter rise in violent crime in UK's Birmingham
- Trump supporter waving 'Trump 2020' banner banned from Disney World for life
- #ThisIsNotConsent protests erupt in Ireland after lawyer highlights woman's thong in rape trial
- Veteran reporter Bob Woodward criticizes CNN White House lawsuit - Better reporting, not a lawsuit, should be focus
- FAA reviewing Boeing's safety analyses as part of investigation into deadly Lion Air crash
- Food tastes are too subjective to be copyrighted, says EU court
- FBI reports 17% spike in hate crimes with blacks and Jews the most targeted
- Australian woman finds needle in pear just after strawberry scare arrest
- Evacuation fatigue: California authorities fear people will ignore warnings as wildfires become routine
- NATO drills fallout: Norwegian frigate almost entirely underwater after oil tanker collision
- ACTA 2.0: The EU's Article 13 threatens the end of freedom on the Internet
- Free speech on campus: War on Christianity or equal-opportunity ideological battleground?
- Mentally unstable, cleaver-wielding migrant walks free in Berlin after 107 arrests
- US troops erect razor fences in San Diego to thwart migrant caravan
- Pilot dead after yet another T-38 supersonic jet crashes at base in Texas
- Long lost depiction of Jesus offers totally different portrayal as curly headed & clean shaven
- 2,100-year-old pit containing a mini "Terracotta Army" discovered in China
- Britain and France conspired to start World War I
- James Corbett's "The WWI Conspiracy": To Start A War
- Archaeologists unearth 4,500-year-old 'untouched' tomb in Egypt
- Striking 100yo audio of moment WWI's guns fell silent
- Anti-smoking campaigns aren't new: The Nazis' forgotten drive to eliminate tobacco from the Reich
- Precious enough for King Tut's tomb: How a meteor crash formed stunning 'Libyan Desert Glass'
- 11,000-year-old DNA reveals clues to ancient Americans
- Europe's Little Ice Age: 'All things which grew above the ground died and starved'
- Camels were surprisingly common across the Roman Empire and the Silk Road
- Oldest rock art possibly discovered in Borneo cave
- Farmer accidentally unearths ancient Greek statues and historical graves
- Did ancient people really die young?
- Film unearthed from Russian WWII trench reveals faces of Soviet fighters who battled against Nazis
- Huge numbers of deformities found in ancient human remains
- Nazis: A Modern Field Guide
- Talking treason: How corporate America cashed in on Nazi connections
- Scholar unearths journal series lost for over a century: Walt Whitman's guide to 'Manly Health'
- What Aldous Huxley's Devils of Loudun can tell us about our present mania
- NASA says human flights to Mars could take place in 25 years if radiation shielding technology created
- China creates nuke-powered fake sun that burns hotter than the real deal
- Russia unveils reusable nuclear rocket engine for Mars mission: 'Elon Musk is using old tech'
- Giant impact crater found under Greenland ice
- How an outsider in Alzheimer's research bucked the prevailing theory (and he's probably right)
- Bread-crust bubbles: Scientists discover new type of volcanic ash
- Autonomic nervous system directly controls stem cell proliferation, study shows
- Biggest sex differences study ever confirms men more interested in systems, women more interested in people
- Heavy weather: Earth to be battered by 'dark matter hurricane' for next million years
- NASA scientist: Lack of sunspots to bring record cold
- 'Poop vault' of human feces could preserve gut's microbial biodiversity
- Physicists herd electrons into a quantum fractal
- New Comet C/2018 V1 (Machholz-Fujikawa-Iwamoto)
- Scientists discover the mechanism for how dad's stresses get passed along to offspring
- Bright lasers will allow scientists to use atomic gas for quantum computing qubit storage
- Has CERN discovered a particle that 'threatens our understanding of reality'?
- Bizarre metals may help unlock mysteries of how Earth's magnetic field forms
- Researchers have succeeded in creating a Bose-Einstein condensate in space
- Russian fisherman photographs ghastly alien creatures from the deep
- Brain microbiome: Do gut bacteria make a second home in our brains?
- Cold weather gives Texas earliest snowfall ever recorded - 7 inches in the Panhandle
- 1.9 meters (over 6 feet) of snow forecast for the Atlas mountains in Morocco
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: (Moldy crops & delayed harvests) Your food source is quickly diminishing
- Thousands evacuated after floods following days of heavy rain in Argentina
- Massive snowfall causes deadly traffic pile-up & vehicle explosion in Russia's south
- Public panicked after California wildfire tears through nuclear waste site
- Three unusually early snows make Kansas City weather history
- Listen up Al Gore: Inuit says Polar bear numbers in Canadian Arctic so great they pose a threat to communities
- 'We see a cooling trend' says NASA scientist
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Solar researchers try to warn about global food shortages
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - October 2018: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Newborn baby is killed by MONKEY after being snatched from his mother's arms indoors in India
- Siberian temperatures plunge to -40°C (-40°F)
- Best of the Web: California wildfires: At least 42 dead, 200 missing, 250k evacuated, over 7000 buildings destroyed - Camp Fire becomes deadliest in state's history
- Up to 130cm (51 inches) of snow has fallen in Labrador and winter hasn't even begun
- Bubbling pool of mud is on the move in California, and no one knows why
- Sinkhole swallows car in Zamora, Spain
- Sinkhole swallows woman in Lanzhou, China
- Qatar again hit by heavy rainfall - 6 months rain in just a few hours
- Flash floods hit 10 provinces of Iran
- Two mystery 'explosions' heard across large parts of Doncaster, UK
- Astronomers spot 2 meteor fireballs in 2 hours over southern Spain - 4 for the region in November
- Meteor fireball caught on camera in Loughborough, UK
- Bright meteor fireball on Nov.11 over Jaén, Spain - 3rd for the month in the region
- Video taken of meteor fireball near Lexington, Kentucky
- Loud, building-rattling boom sounds off over Tillamook, Oregon
- Bright meteor fireball shoots across the sky of Andalusia, Spain - Second for the region within 28 hours
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain brighter than the full moon
- Fiery meteor fireball blazing across Alabama & Arkansas caught on video
- Meteor fireball streaks across Halloween sky in Alabama
- Sonic boom in southeastern Massachusetts stemmed from meteor fireball explosion
- Shaking, loud boom heard in central Maryland
- 'Once in a lifetime' moment: Meteor fireball explodes in night sky above castle in England
- Meteor fireball streaks across North Carolina skies
- Meteor fireball observed over Hokkaido, Japan
- Loud house-shaking boom heard in Sweetwater, Texas
- Two bright meteor fireballs streak over Argentina and Brazil, sonic boom reported
- Japan: 4.5 billion y.o. meteorite slams into home
- Meteor fireball flashes across Eugene, Oregon sky
- Green meteor fireball streaks over Florida
- New research makes the weak claim that coffee reduces diabetes risk
- How the CDC uses fear and manipulated data to hype up demand for flu vaccines
- Poverty tied to worse heart health among U.S. teens
- CDC investigating burst of possible new cases of polio-like paralysis, as mystery persists
- List of 390 drugs that can affect blood glucose levels
- Smart cities - dumb people. 5G's corporate holy grail
- China plans to let victims sue vaccine makers for punitive damages after string of scandals
- Study: Panic attacks and anxiety episodes linked to nutrient deficiencies
- Tech workers seeking an edge on peers turn to all-meat 'carnivore diet'
- When an FDA ruling curbed fecal transplants, I performed my own
- 'Troubling allegations' prompt Health Canada review of studies used to approve popular weed-killer
- How the EPA and the Pentagon downplayed a growing toxic threat of perfluoroalkyl substances
- Digital detox: The health benefits of unplugging & unwinding
- Water Science: Evidence for Homeopathy
- The 'remarkable' decline in fertility rates
- US: 1 Dead, 164 sickened in ongoing turkey salmonella outbreak, 35 states affected
- Pain: Why do some people hurt more than others?
- BBC Documentary investigates 'The Placebo Effect'
- Ancient cures for modern times: Bridging the health care gap in Australia
- Dr. Davis: 10 reasons to never eat wheat again
- The 'hard problem' of consciousness - Could consciousness all come down to the way things vibrate?
- Vacation is a poor substitute for leisure
- What is that weird head sensation called ASMR?
- Feeling lonely and depressed? Decrease your use of social media
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Insight, Or Why It's Not Just Your Boss Who Lacks Self-Awareness
- Peter Hitchens reviews philosopher John Gray: An atheist who rebukes banal atheists
- Perfection at any cost?
- Douglas Murray in conversation with Jordan Peterson
- The pursuit in 'interestingness': Giving goals a fluidity that can accommodate new information
- Why some people are unable to admit when they're wrong
- Reviewing Germaine Greer's 'On Rape': Lots of opinion, few facts
- Gabor Maté: How a traumatized America finds relief in hate
- 7 things covert psychopaths, narcissists and sociopaths do differently
- Social contagion: Trigger warnings are a mass psychogenic illness
- SOTT Focus: The Truth Perspective: Churches Behaving Badly: How Religions Succeed or Fail to Prevent Pathocracy
- Researchers identify three different types of depression
- Like attracts like: Study shows psychopaths attracted to each other
- Well, whodathunkit! When adolescents give up pot, both learning and memory quickly improve
- Hallucinations are everywhere
- How to silence your inner critic: Practical ways to stop negative self-talk
- UFO caught on camera in Kamloops, British Columbia
- Pilots report close encounter with a UFO off the coast of Ireland, or was it a meteorite?
- Fast moving flying saucer filmed over Lake Tahoe
- Bizarre case of Angelique, the electric poltergeist girl
- Mysterious green object spotted just above the surface of Jupiter
- Mysterious glowing trails captured on camera by stunned residents of northern China
- Strange lights filmed during storm over Myrtle Beach, South Carolina spark UFO theories
- New sightings of Ogopogo - Canada's Loch Ness Monster
- 'Hunt for the Skinwalker'- First video released from UFO-obsessed billionaire's haunted ranch
- Mysterious hole shoots out flames for nearly an hour in Arkansas: Satan 'ruled out'
- The mysterious Min Min lights of Australia: Is there a scientific explanation for the phenomenon?
- Missing 411: Body of 53 y.o. hiker found in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park one week after she went missing
- British psychic says motorway fatalities 'due to ghosts of Roman soldiers'
- Fireball-shaped object hovering in Toronto's night sky prompts UFO reports
- UFO, spy plane or drone? Triangular object flying above Texas claimed to be USAF spy craft
- Photos show unexplained cattle mutilation in Australia - Dead cows found in paddock with udders, ears and tongues removed
- Reflection on windshield, or UFO in the sky? Man takes picture of strange object in NC sky
- 'Ghost ship' reappears off the coast of Myanmar after being lost at sea for 9 years
- Canadian tourist spots Nessie hours before schoolgirl takes 'best Loch Ness Monster picture for years'
- Mysterious glimpse of the "Kingdom of Heaven" appears China sky
- Above or below? Aussie PM grilled on hot topic of the day: Proper placement of onions in sausage sandwiches
- Nation approves plan to push Tinseltown into Pacific Ocean
- Glamour girl unleashes her toxic femininity on a Porsche Boxster
- Russians dress up as 'bus' to cross Vladivostok bridge... and get BUSted
- Bear and fox demand food payment from passing tourists
- Is every other Russian in London really a spy or informant? #ICYMI checks it out
- CDC Warning: People with dirt on Clintons have 843% greater risk of suicide
- Florida recount finalized, Al Gore declared president!
- 'Big Cat?!' Russian taxi driver shocked as a passenger brings leopard in cab
- Flat earther thinks the Earth is actually shaped like a doughnut
- Wealthy Americans assure populace that heavily armed floating city contructed above nation has nothing to do with anything
- Man plays piano to soothe sick, blind elephants at sanctuary in Thailand
- Kremlin jokes about offering Megyn Kelly a job after her 'blackface' comments
- Representative for zombie population complains of Halloween costume 'cultural appropriation'
- Package sent to Clintons turn out to be Bill's Viagra
- 27-Year-Old Man Becomes First Transage Winner in World Under-10s Cross Country Championship
- Dumbest robbers in Belgium arrested after vape shop owner tells them to come back later for more money
- Who needs a guard dog? This parrot packs serious heat
- Saudi operative mortified after surveillance footage reveals he wore same outfit as Jamal Khashoggi
- 'We are not mindless NPCs,' chant nation's liberals in perfect unison
Quote of the Day
A radical inner transformation and rise to a new level of consciousness might be the only real hope we have in the current global crisis brought on by the dominance of the Western mechanistic paradigm.
Recent Comments
I believe those drills - which were located, vis a vis, the USA - in a location approximately the military equivalent of Russia holding such...
A Sottie +1 proposed Russia kidnap him and heli him off to the Land of the Bear. I agree RC... and you? This is one extremely horrific story.
There is no history or historial basis of any Jesus. The christian bible was derived from the Hebrew bible. The Hebrew bible speaks of Yahweh and...
As a SOTT editor* previously noted about this situation, some group should stage a flashmob takeover to rescue him. The organizing of such an...
The fear appeal referred to above (but not specifically named in article), is based on Communication Health Research involving the EPPM (extended...