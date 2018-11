© S. Quane and B. Andrews/Smithsonian Institution



Bread-crust bubble

Bred krəst ˈbəb(ə)l n.



Tiny, gas-filled beads of volcanic ash with a scaly surface.

erupted from a volcano in central Oregon roughly 7 million years ago

Loafing around

© D.W. Wieprecht/USGS

Scientists have identified a new type of volcanic ash that. The particles are, cracking the bombs' tough exterior. Bread-crust bubbles,, researchers reported November 4 at the Geological Society of America annual meeting in Indianapolis.The researchers had been sifting through other types of volcanic ash in the lab when they spotted the strange ash formations. Viewing the bits of ash through a scanning electron microscope revealed their crusty texture, indicating the gas bubbleswhen they first exploded in the foamy magma. In the case of the Oregon sample, says volcanologist Ben Andrews of the Smithsonian Institution in Washington D.C., the frothy ash"Where magmas are sitting before they erupt and how fast they erupt - that gives us an idea how to forecast future eruptions," says Andrews, who discovered the spherical ash particles along with volcanologist Steve Quane of Quest University in British Columbia. The team is now collaborating with another group of researchers to study bread-crust bubbles collected from Laguna del Maule volcano in Chile.