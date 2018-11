© Sputnik / Alexei Filippov



The FBI has reportedly questioned USA Really head Alexander Malkevich at Washington airport after his trip to cover the midterm elections. The Russian mission in the US has requested information on the incident."In connection with media reports concerning the detention of Russian journalist Alexander Malkevich by FBI officers in Washington airport, an inquiry regarding the circumstances of the event was sent to the US Department of State," it said., according to the chamber's website.On Thursday,. The next day, several FBI agents approached him in the airport "like in the movies," and asked him to follow them, he told Federal News Agency (FAN).The agents searched Malkevich's luggage and questioned him for around half an hour. They suggested that he had better cooperate with them, he recounted.He described the questioning as really "funny," especially the second part,, and asked other questions that reflected myths about Russia that are fueled by Western mainstream media.It eventually transpired that the purpose of this incident was to notify the journalist that USA Really may be required to register as a foreign agent. After the questioning, Malkevich was allowed to leave the US.