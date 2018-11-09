Saw part of the Turid Meteor Shower here looking north from Northern Lexington, KY on the drive home tonight looking North Time is ET (local time) #kywx pic.twitter.com/7pxHCiUkAD — Georgetown Weather (@40324Weather) November 9, 2018



Dust associated with Comet Encke hits the Earth's atmosphere at 65,000 mph creating the Taurid meteor shower. Video of fireball near Lexington, KY taken Thursday, November 8th.The Taurids are actually two separate showers, with a Southern and a Northern component. The Southern Taurids originated from Comet Encke and are active from September 10th to November 20th. They are known for being rich with fireballs. By the way, a fireball is just another word for a meteor brighter than the planet Venus. Despite the fact that we are past peak, Ron Malinowski saw this a couple hours ago looking north from Lexington, KY...