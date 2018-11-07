© AFP 2018 / Gerard Julien

Fire brigades and police have already arrived on the scene and started to inspect the collapsed buildings in Marseille., according to local authorities, but there is no immediate information about any casualties.The administration of Bouches-du-Rhône, the department in which the city is located, has tweeted photos of the destroyed buildings.The five-story residential building, located on Rue d'Aubagne, collapsed at around 9:00 a.m. local time (8:00 GMT).The national police have advised local residents to avoid the area., according to Marseille Mayor Sabine Bernasconi.One of the buildings was in disrepair; its residents had been evicted. However, French media reported that there could be squatters living there illegally.An amateur video broadcast on BFM-TC showed clouds of dust in the street where the buildings are located.