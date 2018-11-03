This stunning North Taurid meteor event was spotted over the south of Spain on 3 Nov. 2017 at 0:46 local time (23:46 universal time on 2 Nov.).It was produced by a fragment from Comet Encke that hit the atmosphere at about 110,000 km/h.The event overflew the Mediterranean Sea and the province of Almeria. It began at an altitude of about 122 km and ended at a height of around 63 km.The meteor was recorded in the framework of the SMART project (University of Huelva) from the meteor-observing stations located at La Hita (Toledo), Sierra Nevada (Granada), La Sagra (Granada) and Sevilla.