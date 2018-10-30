© Pravda Report

"Militants of illegal armed groups do not abandon their attempts to destabilize the situation in the Idlib de-escalation zone. The Russian center for reconciliation received information from residents of Aleppo that they [militants] are preparing another provocation with the use of toxic agents to accuse the government forces of using chemical weapons against the local population," Lt. Gen. Vladimir Savchenko said as quoted by Russia's Defense Ministry. "Members of the White Helmets organization are carrying out staged filming with participation of civilians unknown to local resident."

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the filming of the fake chemical weapons' attack has already begun.The White Helmets have already started the filming, involving unknown local residents, the Russian military stated.Savchenko specified that, according to information received by the Russian center for Syrian reconciliation,adding thatin a territory controlled by illegal armed units,He said several dozen members of the White Helmets organization had arrived in Aleppo province to carry out the chemical weapons provocation, adding thatrequired for the provocation to Aleppo from Idlib.Previous week, Lebanon's Al-Mayadeen TV channel reported that militants and the White Helmets groupThe broadcaster didn't specify what kind of poisonous substance had been relocated.